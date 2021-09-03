Gang member arrested in connection to west Fresno homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers from the Fresno Police Gang Suppression Team unit have arrested a known gang member in connection to a homicide that took place on Wednesday, according to Fresno Police officials.

Police say, known gang member, Abel Tello, 46, shot and killed Michael Hartley, 43, at the Palace Inn on North Parkway Drive around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When arriving on scene, officers say they found Hartley unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officials say Hartley was then transported to a local hospital where medical personnel says he later died.

Officers with the Fresno Police Gang Suppression Team say witness accounts helped them locate a man, later identified as Tello, near the scene who matched the description of the suspect involved.

According to police, Tello was identified by responding detectives and was later arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder.

The Fresno Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (559) 621-7000.