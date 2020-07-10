KSEE24 RESCAN /
Gang member arrested after ‘random shooting’ in northwest Fresno, leading police on pursuit

Crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A gang member is arrested after randomly shooting at another vehicle in northwest Fresno on Thursday night, police says.

Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department says a victim was just coming back from playing golf with friends when a man pulled up next to him in a Durango and began to shoot at the victim near the area of Clinton and Marks Avenues at around 8:15 p.m.

The victim told police the bullet did not hurt him and was able to speed off and try to get away from the shooter.

The victim eventually went back to the scene and called 911, according to authorities.

Authorities say they were able to find the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. A helicopter was requested to assist with the pursuit.

The suspect eventually surrendered after officers used a spike strip and a K-9, police say.

The suspect was identified as Angel Calderon, 24, an active gang member.

No injuries were reported from the suspect or the victim.

