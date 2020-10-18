Gang member arrested after found with firearm accessible to her child during Parlier traffic stop

(Parlier Police)

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A self-identified gang member was arrested in Parlier on Saturday after being found in possession of a firearm that was accessible to her 3-year-old child during a vehicle stop, according to Parlier Police.

Officers around 7:30 p.m. pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Parlier and Academy avenues for an observed vehicle code violation, Sgt. Dan Barcellos said. During the stop, officers saw a loaded .22 caliber, semi-automatic handgun, that was accessible to the driver’s 3-year-old son who was also in the vehicle.

Police reported that the driver, identified as Breanna Zuniga, 18, of Fresno, a self-admitted gang member, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on carrying a concealed loaded firearm in a vehicle and a gang member in possession of a firearm.

