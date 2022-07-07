FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexual crimes, according to a Fresno Police Department announcement made Thursday.

Officers say 33-year-old Robert Duprey was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of felony sexual battery and assault. According to the Fresno Police Department, Duprey is an employee with the Fresno Unified School District. Fresno’s Wolter’s Elementary School lists him as a sixth-grade teacher.

Fresno Police detectives with the sexual assault unit say they have identified three victims so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Brad Schreiner at 559-621-2497 or Sgt. David Wilkin at 669-621-2447.