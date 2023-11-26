HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide that occurred in Huron Sunday.

Details are few at this time, but the Huron Police Department says it was dispatched just before 2:00 a.m. to a call of a person who’d been shot.

Officers say they arrived at Mouren Drive and “P” Street to find a person in the roadway who, indeed, had been shot. Authorities say the individual died at the scene.

Huron police have turned the investigation over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

No additional information is available, and detectives have not disclosed any suspect information.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Huron Police Department at (559) 945-2046 or the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 488-3939.