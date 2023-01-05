FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two armed robberies, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

On Wednesday before 10:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Stop Mini Mart located at 11024 S. Fowler Avenue in Selma.

According to the authorities, a masked man pointed a handgun at the clerk and took cash from the register.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies saw the suspect fleeing in a silver Honda Accord. They were able to see the vehicle’s license plates thanks to the high quality of the camera and reported the number to dispatchers which were relayed to property crime detectives as they were responding to the store, according to FCSO officials.

Deputies say, while a detective was on his way to the store, he saw the suspect’s car pass him going in the opposite direction. The detective turned around and followed the car into the Chevron gas station located at 13025 S. Van Horn Avenue in Selma, approximately six miles from the EZ Stop Mini mart.

According to FCSO officials, the suspect threw an object out of the window, later determined to be a gun, and there the detective and assisting deputies took the suspect, 29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez into custody.

29-year-old Fernando Gonzalez – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Gonzalez had cash in his car and proved to match the identity of the EZ Stop Mini Mart suspect, authorities say.

Detectives say they learned that Parlier police were also investigating an armed robbery that took place around 10:00 a.m. at the Mendocino Market. They added that the masked suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and stole cash.

Later, during the identification process, it was determined that the suspect was also Gonzalez. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on nearly 20 suspected felony charges related to robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Larry Soto at (559) 600-8176.