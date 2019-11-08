Front porch destroyed; police say this driver was twice over the legal limit

Breaking News
MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove a car into a Madera home.

Madera Police say Axel Martinez had double the legal limit when he crashed into the front porch of a house on Lake and Adell Streets on Thursday evening. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Officers add that Martinez narrowly avoided crashing into a light pole, which could have caused serious injuries for both Martinez and the minor who was a passenger in the car.

Martinez has been booked into Madera County Jail. He is facing charges of DUI and driving without a valid license.

