Fresno’s violent crime suppression nets over 1,500 arrests, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police’s crime suppression operation continues to see results as officers announce Wednesday that over 1,500 arrests were made, including over 400 identified gang members.

The operation, which started in October, is designed to subdue violent crime in the city.

In a statement, Fresno Police Department says that the operation was scheduled to end at the start of 2021, but resources will be adjusted this weekend following what’s described as an “unacceptable amount of brazen violent crime and tragic loss of life in our city.”

In addition to the arrests, officers have also removed 252 illegal guns.