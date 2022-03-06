TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare police officer was seriously injured after a crash during a pursuit with a Fresno woman in the city of Lindsay Saturday night, according to Tulare police officers.

Officers said they attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Cartmill Avenue and Highway 99 in Tulare. When officers tried to pull the car over, they say the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Lacey Emily Gonzalez of Fresno, failed to yield.

Police said Gonzalez was running posted stop signs while traveling at a high rate of speed. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

Authorities said the pursuit continued into Lindsay, where the suspect vehicle failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Olive and Hermosa avenues. Officials say the suspect hit a Tulare patrol vehicle, causing major damage.

Officers said the Tulare police officer, suspect driver of the pursued vehicle, and her passenger were all transported to a local area hospital.

The officer sustained serious injuries and is listed to be in stable condition, police said.

Gonzalez was treated and later released from a local hospital and booked into the Tulare County Jail.