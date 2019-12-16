Fresno woman arrested for slashing her boyfriend twice during argument: Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno woman slashed her boyfriend twice just before midnight Saturday night after getting into an argument, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 5302 N. Valentine Ave. around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident, Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

Police arrived and found a man who was slashed twice with a knife by his girlfriend.

Chamalbide said the couple went out for dinner, went back to their apartment and got into an argument.

That was when the woman reached for a kitchen knife and attacked her boyfriend.

The suspect, identified as Samantha Burrell, 24, was arrested on domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charge.

