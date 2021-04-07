Fresno woman arrested after police say she killed one and shot another

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno woman was arrested for homicide and the shooting of a homeless female, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Jan. 17 around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jensen and West Avenues regarding a report of a male lying in a field, said Lt. Rob Beckwith.

John Bolech, 56, was found on an isolated dirt road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they identified Heather Aguayo, 37, as the suspect responsible for Bolech’s murder.

According to police, Aguayo was also identified as the suspect who shot and injured a 27-year-old homeless female on Saturday, Jan. 16, near the intersection of Monterey Street and E Street.

On Saturday, April 3, the Fresno Police located Aguayo near the intersection of Belmont Ave and Parkway Avenue where she was taken into custody.