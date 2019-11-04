Fresno woman, 18, killed in a car-to-car shooting in SoCal

Breaking News
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two shootings on California roads resulted in a fatality and four people hospitalized.

A woman from Fresno was killed.

The California Highway Patrol says three men on motorcycles were shot, with two of them wounded critically, while riding on the 110 Freeway in Gardena Sunday.

The injured men in their early-to-mid-40s were transported to a hospital after emergency crews reached them at an intersection off the freeway.

In a separate case, a man was arrested in connection with a fatal car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino.

Police say 31-year-old Alexy Cruz of San Bernardino was arrested Oct. 31 on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and held without bail.

Police say 18-year-old, Dahvajahna Ricks of Fresno was killed and Chester Manning of Los Angeles was hospitalized in critical condition after the Oct. 30 shooting.

