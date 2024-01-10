FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of pounds of illegal cannabis worth over $800,000 have been seized in a local warehouse operating as a garden distributor on Wednesday during a multi-agency operation, the California Department of Cannabis Control announced.

Officials say a search warrant was served on Wednesday at Gro More Garden Supply, a warehouse operating as a garden distributor in Fresno, by the City Attorney’s Office Code Enforcement Division, the Fresno Police Department, and the State of California Department of Cannabis Control (CDCC), Fish and Wildlife, as well as the Department of Tax and Fee.

According to the CDCC, the building included multiple suites as well as a rear warehouse. A total of 526 pounds of unlicensed cannabis, including 121.10 pounds of cannabis flower and 811 cannabis plants was seized, worth an estimated value of $868,725.

The Fresno City Attorney’s Office says the warehouse was electrically compromised resulting in Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) shutting off the power, amongst other code violations, including unpermitted modifications.

“The City of Fresno will continue to target illegal grow operations that stymie the legal cannabis industry. Those who continue to operate outside the bounds of the law will be fined and subject

to criminal prosecution,” said Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz.

Officials report no arrests were made.