Fresno Unified employee arrested on sexual assault charges, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Unified School District employee and group home counselor for troubled teens was arrested on sexual assault charges, according to Fresno Police.

Fresno Police said they arrested 43-year-old Terry McCoy on Tuesday after they say he confessed to the allegations.

McCoy has been employed at FUSD as a “Noon Time Aide” for 20 years, according to police.

The recent arrest of a Fresno Unified employee is extremely disturbing and does not reflect the professional expectations we have for the adults in our system. While this is a personnel matter, Fresno Unified can confirm that the individual has been placed on administrative leave. The employee has worked for Fresno Unified since 2004. The District will support the Fresno Police Department in whatever way necessary as they continue to investigate the matter. Fresno Unified School District

McCoy was arrested without incident and booked on multiple counts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2439.

