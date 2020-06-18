Fresno Unified employee arrested on sexual assault charges, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Terry McCoy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno Unified School District employee and group home counselor for troubled teens was arrested on sexual assault charges, according to Fresno Police.

Fresno Police said they arrested 43-year-old Terry McCoy on Tuesday after they say he confessed to the allegations.

McCoy has been employed at FUSD as a “Noon Time Aide” for 20 years, according to police.

The recent arrest of a Fresno Unified employee is extremely disturbing and does not reflect the professional expectations we have for the adults in our system.  While this is a personnel matter, Fresno Unified can confirm that the individual has been placed on administrative leave.  The employee has worked for Fresno Unified since 2004. The District will support the Fresno Police Department in whatever way necessary as they continue to investigate the matter.

Fresno Unified School District

McCoy was arrested without incident and booked on multiple counts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2439.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.