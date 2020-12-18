Fresno Unified employee arrested for child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno Unified employee was arrested for child molestation on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Aaron Butler, 47, is accused of molesting a student in the Fresno Unified School District. Butler was bonded Wednesday, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say they only know of one victim.

The district says Butler has worked for the district since 1999 and has been placed on administrative leave.

The district issued a statement:

The recent arrest of a Fresno Unified employee is extremely disturbing and does not reflect the professional expectations we have for the adults in our system. While this is a personnel matter, Fresno Unified can confirm that the individual who has worked for the district since 1999 has been placed on administrative leave. Fresno Unified will support the Fresno Police Department as they continue to investigate the matter. In the event these allegations are proven factual, the District will take swift and appropriate action. Fresno Unified School District