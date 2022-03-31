UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information regarding Barker’s employment as a Roosevelt High School teacher.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno teacher was arrested after an investigation into possible child abuse, police say.

Jammie Marie Barker, 43, also known as Jamie, was arrested Tuesday around 9:00 p.m., after Fresno police assisted Child Protective Services with the investigation.

According to officials from the Fresno Unified School District, Barker is a teacher at Roosevelt High School. She posted bond and was released from jail Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Because of the age of the victims, law enforcement was unable to disclose further information on the investigation.