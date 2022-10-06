FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno elementary school teacher has been convicted of obtaining child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say after monitoring the online sharing of CSAM files and obtaining the point of circulation, they were led to a home on the 6300 block of N. Prospect Ave in Fresno.

Upon authoring a search warrant, detectives say they found numerous nude photos of young children in 30-year-old Hunter Carlis’ electronic devices.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Carlis served as a substitute teacher from September 2020 till August 2021 where he has since then been working as a sixth-grade teacher at Ayer Elementary in Fresno.

“As soon as we became aware of the arrest, Mr. Carlis was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation … Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office,” says the Fresno Unified School District.

The Sheriff’s Office is acknowledging that there is a possibility that Mr. Carlis has had inappropriate contact with children that has not been reported.

Detectives are asking that if anyone is aware of such activity to please contact Detective Oscar Rivas at (559) 487-6019 or Oscar.rivas@fresnosheriff.org.