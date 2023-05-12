FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Friday following an eight-hour standoff in central Fresno on Friday, according to the police department.

Officers say the suspect – who was not named – was a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with four separate shootings, itself a part of a wider investigation into two rival gangs.

At around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, SWAT surrounded the home in the area of the 3800 block of East Bellaire Way, near Cedar and Ashlan avenues, for a search and arrest warrant.

While serving the warrants at the home, police say the suspect exited out of a window at the home. He then went into the garage of another home – prompting police to set up a perimeter around the building to ensure the suspect did not escape.

“When we actually took him into custody he was smart enough not to have any of his weapons, but we know that he was carrying weapons,” said Chief Paco Baldarrama. “We have images of him carrying weapons, we have multiple witnesses that saw him armed. So definitely his intent was to escape and take his guns with him.”

Officials say they knew the suspect had illegal firearms in his possession; once detained, police were able to make entry into the home and reported finding a variety of firearms.

Local schools were placed on lockdown while the standoff was ongoing. No injuries were reported.