Fresno Sunday school teacher gets 10 years in child pornography case

He tried taking pictures of the girls' private areas while he gave Biblical puppet shows, authorities say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sunday school teacher who authorities said used his position to try to take advantage of young girls was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Sentencing for Forrest Awbrey, 29, of Fresno, includes a lifetime term of supervised release during which, Awbrey’s access to minors, computers, and the internet will be restricted.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Awbrey worked at First Church Of God near First Street and Dakota Avenue in Fresno. That’s where FBI agents say he used a hidden camera to try to take inappropriate photos of young girls in the church restroom.

The FBI says that those efforts were not successful.

According to a criminal complaint, Awbrey worked at the church as a part-time janitor and Sunday school teacher. Court documents state that Awbrey also tried taking pictures of the girls’ private areas while he gave Biblical puppet shows.

Investigators say the found more than 1,700 images of child pornography when they went through Awbrey’s electronic devices.

He admitted to investigating agents that he had used file‑sharing programs for several years to obtain child pornography.

A hearing has been scheduled for March 13, 2020, to address restitution to victims.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.