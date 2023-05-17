FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics has confirmed that Joseph Hunter was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of four felony counts, including carrying a concealed weapon.

Hunter was getting ready for his second year with The Bulldogs when the incident took place.

According to officials, the 19-year-old was arrested in Fresno on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. with three other men.

According to police, the four men were in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation. Hunter was not driving, but got on foot, and ran away from the scene. He was eventually arrested. Officers added that they found unregistered firearms in the vehicle.

Hunter was a highly-advertised recruit in last year’s recruiting class – but missed all of this season with an injury. Hunter was booked into Fresno County Jail early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Fresno State Athletics officials say they were made aware of the incident and are “working closely with campus officials to ensure that applicable protocols are followed during this time.”

Fresno State Athletics also confirmed that the student-athlete involved has been suspended from all team activities until further notice.