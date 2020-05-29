Fresno shooting puts teenage victim in the hospital, police say

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after officers say he was shot in the hip outside his southwest Fresno home on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at MLK Jr Boulevard and Lorena Avenue. The suspect was seen leaving in a dark sedan.

Officers say the 16-year-old victim was first taken to a fire station for treatment before he was taken to the hospital. He is described as being in a stable condition.

Investigators add that the incident appears to be gang-related.

