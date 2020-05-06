Fresno shooting narrowly misses sleeping children, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in central Fresno Tuesday evening narrowly missed a group of sleeping children, according to police.

Officers say they were called around 8:15 p.m. for a call of shots fired at University and Winery avenues. They arrived to find two apartments struck by multiple rounds. They also discovered shots had gone through a door and penetrated a wall that had children sleeping on the other side.

According to Fresno Police, the intended targets were not inside and the shooting stemmed from a disturbance outside.

Investigators have not released any information on potential suspects.

