Fresno Sheriff’s Office warns of text message scam, scaring people into paying up

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of a text message scam designed to scare people into paying up.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have taken reports from people who have randomly received obscene and threatening text messages.

In the texts, not only does the sender include disturbing, violent photos, and use harsh language, but they include personal information as well, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The sender makes specific references, such as the names of family members and where they live, to make their threats seem credible. Deputies say it is relatively simple to search a person up and get details about them.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that the goal of the sender is to instill fear and persuade the recipient to give in to their demands for money.

Sending annoying, threatening, harassing and obscene calls or texts is a misdemeanor crime and can lead to arrest and prosecution. It can be reported using this link.

