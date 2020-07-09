Suspect sought in Easton bank robbery

EASTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement is investigating a bank robbery in Easton on Thursday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened at the Westamerica Bank around 10:30 a.m Thursday.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, a man walked in the bank armed with a gun and walked out with an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a car, deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Botti described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a heavy build wearing a dark hat, sunglasses, and bright orange shirt.

Bank robbery suspect

This is the fourth robbery in the past five years at this bank, according to Botti.

