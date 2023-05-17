CARUTHERS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Caruthers happened on Tuesday night. Three deputies are on administrative leave as authorities investigate what led up to those deputies firing their weapons.

According to officials, the man was wielding multiple knives and used them to threaten coaches at a nearby wrestling practice.

Business owners nearby are still trying to grasp what happened just 24 hours ago.

The caution tape and blockade came down Wednesday morning, but the investigation into a deadly deputy-involved shooting is ramping up on Tahoe Avenue.

“Shots fired we need EMS,” said a deputy over scanner traffic.

The three Fresno County deputies opened fire on the man just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is accused of trying to lure student-athletes and threatening their coaches.

“The suspect was attempting to lure students, student-athletes away from their activities at the Caruthers Fairgrounds. Those students alerted their coach. [the suspect] produced a knife which caused them to back away and notify law enforcement,” said Captain John Reynolds of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“51 we had beanbag deployment,” said another deputy over the scanner radio.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, they tried to use non-lethal weapons to stop the man just three minutes after the 911 call, but it did not work.

While our crew was in the area, deputies went inside the laundromat to review the surveillance video. They remained on scene through the night and into Wednesday morning.

FCSO could not provide us with an update as they are waiting to notify the family of the man.

This is the second shooting Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have been involved in, in the past three days.

Another shooting happened on Monday, where deputies shot at the legs of a man wielding a machete.

In Caruthers, however, of the people we spoke with, some say, the way the man acted was very different than his usual self.

Of all the businesses we spoke with, none of them wanted to go on camera but told us the man would sweep or pick up trash to earn food from local chains.

It is unknown at this time if the man had drugs or alcohol in his system.