Fresno security guard grazed by bullet early Monday morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for the gunman who they say shot a security guard headed to work Monday.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near Hamilton Avenue and 8th Street.

Police say the victim was getting into his car when a Hispanic man drove up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire.

The victim was grazed by the bullet and is expected to be okay.

No one in the house was hit by gunfire, according to police.

Police have not made an arrest.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.