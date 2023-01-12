FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street.

Images provided by the Fresno Police Department

In the images provided by Fresno Police on their Facebook page, an individual can be seen looking at a sculpture, possibly trying to interact with it while holding what appears to be a spray paint can, and then apparently proceeding to spray paint it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.