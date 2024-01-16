FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Rabbi Amnon Shor was arrested at a pro-Palestine prostest in north Fresno earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. on January 5, officers were called to Shaw Avenue and Highway 41 freeway regarding a disturbance involving Palestinian protesters.

According to police, the Palestinian protesters had hung a Palestinian flag on the chain-link fence of the Shaw and Highway 41 overpass. Rabbi Amnon Shor, with Bet Shalom Messianic Congregation, was driving by and saw the flag being displayed. Officers say he became angry and parked his vehicle got out of his car and attempted to cut it down off the fence.

Before he could cut it down, police say a female protester ran up to him to stop him, and the suspect allegedly struck the female.

According to police, this caused several male protesters to run towards the confrontation. As the protesters began to recover the flag, the suspect was able to cut the flag off the fence. A struggle over the flag took place and the suspect began striking two male protestors on the forearms to break their grasp. Police say he struck them multiple times and attempted to take the flag but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle, drove away, and called the police to report the incident.

Police say officers arrived, conducted their investigation, and ultimately determined the suspect, 70-year-old Amnon Shor violated PC 422.6 – Hate Crime (Felony), PC 664/211 – Robbery by force (Felony), and PC 594(a)(2) – Vandalism (Misdemeanor)

He was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail.