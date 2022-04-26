FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in Fresno’s sixteenth homicide of the year.

According to police, 23-year-old Anthony Tashchian shot and killed 37-year-old Stepan Hambartsumyan on Monday morning after a fight broke out at an apartment complex.

“An argument ensued, which turned physical, and at one point Mr. Taschian armed himself with a firearm and then ultimately discharged that firearm at Hambartsumyan which caused him to be killed,” said Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.



Police say it was information from neighbors and cell phone data that helped them locate Taschian in a motel in Las Vegas on Monday night. He was arrested without incident by the Las Vegas Police Department and charged with murder.

The severity of the alleged crime doesn’t seem to match the suspect’s record.

“He does have some domestic violence priors but nothing that necessarily jumps out at us or would give any indication to rise to this level of violent criminal activity,” Cervantes said.

Residents of the complex said they’re shocked a shooting took place in what they know to be a safe, quiet neighborhood.

“I saw the police officers, next thing you know there’s a lot of yelling… I kind of panicked didn’t know what to do… It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood…never had any issues or complaints,” one neighbor said.

Police will be seeking the extradition process for Tashchian.

This is an ongoing investigation and they ask anyone with information to contact the police department.