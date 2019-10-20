Fresno Police: Son arrested as a suspect in his mother’s murder

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police believe the son of a Fresno woman is connected to her murder that took place Saturday.

At around noon, officers responded to 2227 N. Price Ave. for reports of an injured woman, 56. She was found with severe trauma to her body, says Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.

She died from her injuries.

At the home were her two sons, one of them is identified as 40-year-old Gilbert Tiznado. Bowlan says he was arrested as the suspect in his mother’s murder.

A motive is not being released, and detectives are not searching for additional suspects.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera but said it’s a quiet neighborhood and they were not aware of any prior family disturbances.

Anyone with information regarding Tiznado and/or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP, homicide detectives Bartlett Ledbetter at 559-621-2446 or Daniel Laband at 559-621-2448.

This is the 35th homicide of the year in the city of Fresno, compared to 30 at this time in 2018.

