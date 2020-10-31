Fresno Police seek public’s help to provide information on murder investigation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is seeking the public’s help to provide information on a murder investigation.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 800 block of Waterman Ave on Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. regarding an unknown man in front of a home.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Reginald Fowler of Fresno dead in the front yard.

Detectives say the results of an autopsy determined the Fowler had been shot in the upper

body. Homicide Investigators believe that on Wednesday night at around 9:30 p.m., Fowler had been shot at a different location. Fowler then fled that shooting location, on foot, to where he was later found dead.

Authorities say the motive for the shooting is unknown. Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.