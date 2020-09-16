Fresno Police seek public’s help in finding suspect wanted in 2019 homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a 2019 homicide of a 19-year-old man who was in his bedroom playing video games.

On Nov. 27 at around 10 p.m., officers received a ShotSpotter activation of three rounds fired in the area of 2205 E. Tyler Ave. Arriving officers also received a 911 call regarding a shooting victim at the same location.

Contact was made with Enrique Vega, who was found in his bedroom, suffering from gunshots to his head and neck, Police said. Vega was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for two days.

Enrique Vega, 19 (Fresno Police)

Vega was later pronounced dead on Nov. 29.

Officers identified Khalif “KJ” Jones, 24, as the murder suspect, Police said. Jones is a gang member with a violent criminal history.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect had shot Vega through his bedroom while playing a video game, Police said. Vega’s mother heard the gunfire and ran to his room to find him struggling to breathe on the floor. She immediately called 911.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Jones has a murder warrant for the killing of Vega, Police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police. Anyone with information regarding other shootings Jones may have been involved in are also asked to call.

The department’s homicide unit has attempted to have Jones peacefully turn himself in, however, he has failed to do so.

Officers believe that Jones is avoiding capture by traveling between Las Vegas and Sacramento.

To contact Fresno Police on the homicide case, Homicide Detective V. Miranda can be reached at 559-621-2452 or call Homicide Detective B. Barnes at 559-621-2421 with information regarding the case number 19-76784.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting

Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

