Fresno Police seek public’s help identifying suspects involved in violent armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects who shot two victims in a violent armed robbery that took place in east-central Fresno in early December.

On Dec. 3 at around 2:45 p.m., two suspects entered Devil Delights located at 3786 N First St. The suspects robbed the business and shot two victims inside.

The suspects left on foot east on Dakota Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or have any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective P. Dhillon at 559-621-2081 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.