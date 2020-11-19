Fresno Police seek public’s help identifying southeast Fresno robbery suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a robbery at a southeast Fresno department store.

On Sunday, a man inside a Ross department store located at 4950 E. Kings Canyon Road approached a female victim around 1:30 p.m. and threatened to hurt her if she did not follow him outside, said Sgt. Brian Valles. She followed the suspect outside where she was robbed of her necklace and cash.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown type blue-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Detective Parvinder Dhillon at 559-621-2081 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.