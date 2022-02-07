Fresno police searching for suspects in shooting that killed two men, injured two others

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – “It’s only by the grace of God that no other individuals were struck by gunfire or killed,” – that’s what Fresno Police street violence bureau commander Paul Cervantes said about the shooting that killed two men and injured two others at an apartment complex near downtown Fresno on Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting triggered three separate shot spotter alerts, and officers discovered more than 30 shell cases at the scene from several different firearms.

“All individuals – at this point in the investigation – that were struck by gunfire, were involved. To which degree – whether they were agitators or people trying to separate the disturbance – that’s yet to be determined,” Cervantes said.

Police say they believe the shooting was gang-related and everyone involved knows each other.

It’s the fourth and fifth homicide of the year in Fresno. Last year at this time there had been 12. That’s about a 44% decrease in the city’s homicide rate.



It’s a decrease that Aaron Foster, the program manager for Advance Peace Fresno, has been working towards with his organization since he lost his son and daughter to gang violence. He says he’s found the most success in working to stop retaliatory violence.



“Usually in Fresno, someone gets shot, you have a week, month, or maybe a year of back-to-back shootings. Now, they’re isolated incidents. that’s a result of the work we do,” Foster said.



Two of the men are said to be in stable condition at CRMC. The other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have.

You may also contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detectives:

Detective Miguel Alvarez at (559) 621-2441, or Detective Raul Diaz at

(559) 621-2516.