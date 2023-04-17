FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly stole over $1,100 worth of merchandise from a local store back in January.

Officials say on January 17, around 12:30 p.m., an adult female entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and began selecting Nike Jordan merchandise valued at $1,100.

Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department

According to authorities and footage caught on camera, she placed the merchandise inside a 15-gallon trash bag while in the dressing room then exited and fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-6408.