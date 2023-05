FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a burglary taking place back in September 2022.

On September 12, 2022, just after 6:00 p.m., officials say the pictured suspects were observed on video surveillance committing a commercial burglary at Empire Storage Facility located at 5695 West Bullard Avenue.

Fresno Police say the tattoo also on this suspect’s arm has a vulgar name on it.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to please contact the Fresno County Police Department at 559-621-6012.