FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Fresno convenience, according to Fresno Police officers.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the “FastRip” at Clinton and Chestnut avenues. Police have not released info on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.