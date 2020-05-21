Fresno Police search for robbery suspect after getaway driver arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police continue to search for a suspect who they say robbed the Food-4-Less on north Chestnut Avenue on March 9, after arresting the suspected getaway driver on Monday, the Fresno Police Department said Thursday.

Police said they are continuing to look for 20-year-old Logan Mills after they say he walked into the Food-4-Less wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to police, Mills got a bag of popcorn and approached the cash register pulled out out what looked like a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and demanded money, police said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that was nearby which police say was driven by 21-year-old Chandler Johns-Beardsley.

The weapon has been located and was determined to be a replica air-soft handgun, police said.

The Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Mills. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the Police Department at (559)-621-7000.

