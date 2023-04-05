FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department say they are searching for a convenience store robbery suspect that happened on March 21.

Police say the suspect allegedly walked into the 7-Eleven at Marks and Ashlan avenues around 5:15 a.m. displayed a firearm during the robbery and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled southbound on foot from the location. Anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Robbery Detective N. Camarena (559) 621-6209.