FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has seen a 34% increase in DUI arrests year-to-date, with 1,501 made so far this year, compared to 1,117 to this point last year.

“I credit it to the work that the officers are doing. They’re working year-round non-stop to make sure that we do get these dui drivers off the streets,” said Fresno Police Assistant PIO Christopher Clark.

While it’s an impressive number of arrests, it shows the terrifying number of intoxicated drivers out on city streets.

That was best shown in the early morning on Clovis Avenue near Garland and Shields Avenues.

Fresno Police officers responded to a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle call just before 2 a.m.

As Fresno Police units moved to block southbound Clovis Avenue, an officer at the corner of Clovis and Garland noticed a car coming at him fast, one that refused to stop.

“He went towards the rear of his vehicle to get out of the way of this oncoming vehicle. The vehicle did strike the police vehicle. When it struck the police vehicle, the police officer’s vehicle did strike the officer and he landed in the roadway,” said Clark.

The officer survived the close call but was injured and taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Police arrested 28-year-old Santos Coronel for driving under the influence and causing the crash.

Clarks says Coronel had a prior DUI arrest, and that he was driving with a suspended license from that first arrest.

Clark wants the public to know it’s never worth it to get behind the wheel when under the influence, no matter what.

“We want our family to get home safe, so, it affects everybody’s lives. Not just the victims. The drivers, their families, everybody. So, it’s something that we don’t want to see here in the community of Fresno,” he said.

Clark said the Fresno Police motor team will continue to work hard to crack down on DUI drivers and will do whatever they can, whether it’s more checkpoints or saturation patrols.