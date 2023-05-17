FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With three homicides in the City of Fresno in the last week, Fresno Police provided updates on each separate investigation Wednesday.

There have been 10 homicides in the city so far this year, way down from 19 up to the same point last year.

Police Tuesday said they have cracked two of them.

Fresno police say they’ve arrested 33-year-old Montray Skinner for the murder of 45-year-old Nathaniel Castaneda on May 11.

Police say they have video surveillance which showed Skinner pulling out a gun before he shot at multiple people.

Castaneda was fatally wounded in the shooting.

Skinner was out of jail on post-release community supervision and was hit by returning gunfire from someone else at the scene.

“That’s gonna be a person of interest at this point. We believe that that person by all accounts, is a victim as well. They were being shot at, at the time that they returned gunfire,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with Fresno Police.

Lt. Cervantes says they aren’t releasing any more names but could say 28 shots were fired on scene.

Police also revealed that 56-year-old Michael Brady was killed after he was allegedly shot multiple times by 79-year-old Ira Lewis, outside a house on Dakota Avenue on May 13.

Lewis was believed to be Brady’s landlord.

“Lewis was seen walking away from the scene and into his residence that is actually physically located on that same property. After utilizing the P.A. system, and some moments, Mr. Lewis did exit the residence and he was immediately taken into custody,” said Cervantes.

It took all hands on deck, a group of 40 officers searching the property for two days, before the gun police believe is the murder weapon was found in Lewis’ basement.

They believe this homicide occurred over a rent dispute.

“They’ve had ongoing issues with rent stemming all the way back from February. Mr. Lewis did provide them with a 30-day notice,” said Cervantes.

In addition, police identified the man who died Tuesday morning after he was found stabbed in the neck outside a Taco Bell on Clinton and Brawley, as 37-year-old Jonathan Garcia.

Police believe he was unhoused.

As of now, no arrests have been made in that case.

Lt. Cervantes says if you have any additional information about the death of Jonathan Garcia, to contact Fresno Police at (559) 0621-7000.