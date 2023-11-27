FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police identified two victims of unsolved Thanksgiving weekend homicides Monday.

In the first update, they identified 25-year-old Siranthony Robinson as the man shot and killed on East White Avenue on Thanksgiving.

Police say Robinson was shot in the driver’s seat of his car in the 4100 block of East White around 12:15 in the afternoon.

“(He) suffered multiple gunshot wounds, he exited the vehicle and subsequently collapsed across the street. Ems arrived on scene along with officers, they provided medical aid. Unfortunately, Siranthony Robinson was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with Fresno Police.

Cervantes says Robinson was parked in the area when the suspect opened fire.

They say the man may have had a gang connection but are unsure if that was the motive.

“It’s really unknown at this point as to whether or not this is a gang-related homicide. And to that end, we’re utilizing the assistance of MAGEC to further the investigation,” said Cervantes.

In the second update, Cervantes said just two days later 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales was shot outside a liquor store on East California Avenue.

Cervantes says it all started with a physical altercation between Gonzales and the suspect, still at large.

He says the suspect, parked in a car, shot Gonzales multiple times before their vehicle was seen running the victim over.

“She collapsed at the passenger side,” said Cervantes. “It isn’t known necessarily as to whether or not the individual that was driving this vehicle intentionally drove her over, it appears more so that they were just trying to flee the scene.”

Gonzales would die in the hospital.

With the killer not in custody, Cervantes says they know there are witnesses out there that can help lead to an arrest.

“We know that there were other people that were present,” he said. “So, we’re working with other members of our agency to locate and identify those individuals so we can find out perhaps a motive a motive, and a reason for why this incident occurred.”

With both cases still unsolved police say it’s all hands on deck to bring the killers to justice.

“These are two horrific incidents, and our agency is going to do the best we can to figure out the reason for the shootings and ultimately, locate, identify, and arrest the individuals responsible for these crimes.”

If you know anything about either of these homicides, you’re asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.