Fresno Police on scene of a possible DUI crash after suspect attempts to flee officers

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police attempted to stop a driver for a code violation, but instead, the suspect fled the scene Thursday.

Sgt. Adrian Alvarez with Fresno Police says officers tried to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation when the suspect fled the area near Chestnut and Hedges avenues.

Officers lost sight of the suspect, but shortly after, a crash happened.

The suspect crashed into another driver, but no one was hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody and Alvarez says he was likely under the influence of alcohol.

He will be booked on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run. Alvarez says the suspect is also on probation.

