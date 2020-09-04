Fresno police officer runs over man’s leg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno police officer ran over a man’s leg after he crawled underneath a patrol car. Police say the officer didn’t know that man was under the car.

Authorities say the man approached the officer near Fresno Police Headquarters. The officer says he seemed distraught and under the influence. The officer says the man said he was scared somebody was going to shoot him.

Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department says the officer asked for an assisting unit and had the man sit nearby.

While the officers were communicating, Lt. Tietjen says the man crawled under the patrol car. The officer got into the patrol car, wasn’t aware the man was under the car and ran over his left leg.

Authorities say the man is in stable condition and may have suffered a fracture to his leg. They say the man later admitted he had been using drugs. He has not been identified.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.