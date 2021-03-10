Fresno Police officer injured after fighting with suspect in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno Police officer was injured after fighting with a man who was banging on a woman’s car Wednesday morning.

The officer was injured around 6 a.m. near Clay Avenue and 5th Street in southeast Fresno.

Police said they responded to a call of a man who was banging on a woman’s car as she was trying to leave. Police say when they arrived, the man who was on parole and had several warrants, started fighting with officers.

One officer suffered a hand injury. The suspect was taken to the hospital with a foot injury.

