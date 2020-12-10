Fresno police officer arrested on child pornography charges: ‘There’s really no set person you can look at’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer was arrested at the department’s headquarters Wednesday – and now facing charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Fresno Police Department said Jeffrey Logue had been an officer there for 17 years and was assigned to the homeless task force when he was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography.

“We’re not going to talk specifically about quantities of images, but it was something that was very clearly an image of a child in an inappropriate nature,” Lt. Brandon Pursell the commander of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children task force or ICAC.

He said they’d been investigating Logue for a few weeks after receiving a cyber tip. They served a search warrant for his home, vehicles and electronics Wednesday and took him into custody at police headquarters.

“We had very good cooperation from the Fresno Police Department from the onset and I do want to thank them for the amount of help that they’ve given us on this. They helped bring him in so that we could safely arrest him and so that we could safely interview him,” Pursell said.

The police department also released a statement on the arrest, detailing that Chief Andrew Hall is shocked and outraged by the actions of Jeffrey Logue.

“He shares in his disappointment with all the men and women of the Fresno Police Department. Chief Hall would like to thank the investigators assigned to the ICAC task force for their dedication and the important work they do protecting our children.”

Pursell said the number of cyber tips they’ve received this year is more than double last year.

“One of the scary parts about this is there’s no set profile. We will deal with men of all races, men of all ages, men of all sexual preferences. There’s really no set person you can look at. It’s really something that’s a behavior,” he said.

Logue’s bail was set at $20,000. Jail records show he is no longer in custody.

Pursell encourages any instances of children being abused and illegal sexual material being shared online to be reported to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators can be reached at (559) 600-3111 or cyber tips can also be submitted online.