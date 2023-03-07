FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have arrested a suspect alleged to be involved with a series of robberies that took place at the end of February.

Detectives say they were able to identify the suspect and connect him to each of the cases. The suspect, Jeremiah Wylie, was arrested on March 3, when a search warrant was issued for his home and vehicle. Detectives located the firearm and clothing worn during each of the robberies.

The first incident took place on Friday, Feb. 17, when the Fresno Police Department received a call of an armed commercial robbery of the CVS Pharmacy located at 1113 E. Champlain Drive. An unknown suspect entered the location and brandished a handgun and demanded money at the register. The suspect fled the area on foot with money, a case of beer, and beef jerky.

The second crime Wylie is alleged to be part of took place on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Port of Subs located at 8879 N. Chestnut Avenue. Police say an unknown suspect entered the location, brandished a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. He fled the area in a light blue Lexus SUV.

Later that evening, the Fresno Police Department received a call of an armed commercial robbery of the Super Liquor located at 4045 W. Figarden Drive. The suspect entered the location, brandished a brown semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money from the register.

The final crime police say Wylie is alleged to be part of happened on Friday, Feb. 24, happened at Miller’s Dry Cleaner located at 1122 E. Champlain Drive, where the suspect did the same action as the previous three crimes, and was seen fleeing the area in a silver or light blue Lexus SUV with no rear license plate.

Wylie has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail.