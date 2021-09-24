Fresno police make almost 300 felony arrests since August, continuing to focus on gang violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department officials say officers have made almost 300 felony arrests since focusing their efforts on gang violence at the beginning of August.

Fresno police officials say MAGEC officers have continued to focus their efforts on criminal activity involving gang members, gang-related shootings and homicides while working alongside the Fresno Police Gang Suppression Team (GST).

Within the past ten days, authorities say detectives and officers have made 16 felony arrests, served seven search warrants and removed 12 firearms from known gang members and/or associates.

According to officials, all firearms found were illegally possessed by these suspects and some were loaded and equipped with high-capacity magazines, three of which were loaded rifles.

Fresno police authorities say they know many of the firearms recovered were going to be used, “to commit retaliatory shootings in the city of Fresno.”

In addition to MAGEC, officers say the GST, to date, has made 82 felony arrests and removed 43 firearms from the streets.

In total, Fresno police say, since the creation of the gang operation on Aug. 5, officers and detectives have made 282 felony arrests, seized 162 guns and conducted 49 search warrants.

Authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help in their efforts to reduce gang-related shootings and homicides. Anyone who wishes to report any gang-related activity or information is asked to contact the MAGEC Tip Line at (559) 600-7000.