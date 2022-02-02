Fresno Police make 12 arrests, remove 12 illegal firearms off city streets, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Last week, the Fresno Police Department’s MAGEC team made 12 felony arrests and removed 12 firearms off the streets of Fresno, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Police officials say the 12 firearms seized were all illegally possessed and were “from gang members and their associates.” According to officers, some of the firearms were also fully loaded and equipped with high-capacity magazines.

Authorities say two of the firearms recovered were high-powered rifles and detectives believe many of the firearms seized were, “possessed with the intent of being used to commit gang-related shootings in the City of Fresno.”

Photo Courtesy – Fresno Police Department

Lt. Andre Benson, commander of the MAGEC Metro Team in Fresno, says multiple strategies were used to recover these firearms. Some of these strategies include the use of search warrants, conducting traffic stops or simple contact stops.

Benson also says the MAGEC team has officers on patrol seven days a week.

“This whole department now is committed to reducing violent crime and these shootings and homicides in our city, and our efforts have proven successful so far this year,” said Benson.

According to Benson, nine out of 11 homicides from Jan. 2021 were gang-related while only one out of three homicides from January of this year were determined to be gang-related.

Detectives with the Fresno Police Department are continuing to ask for the public’s help in reducing gang shootings and homicides.

Anyone who would like to report gang-related activity or information is asked to contact the MAGEC Tip Line at (559) 600-7000.